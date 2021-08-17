[서울포토] ‘동양의 아름다움’에 매혹된 레드카펫

팔라 첸이 16일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 엘 캐피턴 시어터에서 열린 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(샹치와 텐 링즈의 전설)’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

팔라 첸이 16일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 엘 캐피턴 시어터에서 열린 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(샹치와 텐 링즈의 전설)’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스

팔라 첸이 16일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 엘 캐피턴 시어터에서 열린 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(샹치와 텐 링즈의 전설)’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

팔라 첸이 16일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 엘 캐피턴 시어터에서 열린 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(샹치와 텐 링즈의 전설)’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

팔라 첸이 16일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 엘 캐피턴 시어터에서 열린 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(샹치와 텐 링즈의 전설)’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Cast member Meng‘er Zhang arrives at the premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cast member Meng‘er Zhang arrives at the premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) 082321127170, 21334631,/2021-08-17 13:14:52/ <연합뉴스

Actress Olivia Liang arrives for the world premiere of Marvel?s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)/2021-08-17 09:29:28/ <연합뉴스