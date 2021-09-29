[서울포토] ‘007 레드카펫’

쿠바-스페인 배우 겸 출연진인 아나 디 아르마스가 28일(현지시간) 런던 로얄 앨버트 홀에서 열린 제임스 본드 신작 ‘007 노 타임 투 다이(No Time To Die)’ 월드 프리미어에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

epa09493731 (L-R) US actor Rami Malek, British screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge, US film director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, British actress Lashana Lynch and British actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers at the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 28 September 2021. The 25th movie in the James Bond series opens in British theaters on 30 September 2021. EPA/NEIL HALL/2021-09-29 05:59:23/ <연합뉴스

Lea Seydoux poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/2021-09-29 02:55:04/ <연합뉴스

Cast member Lea Seydoux poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/2021-09-29 01:31:40/ <연합뉴스

Britain‘s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise ’No Time To Die‘, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) POOL PHOTO/2021-09-29 05:35:12/ <연합뉴스

Britain‘s Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise ’No Time To Die‘, in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) 092821127299, 21334631,/2021-09-29 05:59:57/ <연합뉴스

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise ‘No Time To Die’, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the world premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/2021-09-29 05:56:30/ <연합뉴스

From left, Britain‘s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise ’No Time To Die‘, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) POOL PHOTO/2021-09-29 05:39:21/ <연합뉴스