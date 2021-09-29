연합뉴스

[서울포토] ‘007 레드카펫’

쿠바-스페인 배우 겸 출연진인 아나 디 아르마스가 28일(현지시간) 런던 로얄 앨버트 홀에서 열린 제임스 본드 신작 ‘007 노 타임 투 다이(No Time To Die)’ 월드 프리미어에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

EPA 연합뉴스

