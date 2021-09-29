연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[서울포토] ‘시선강탈’ 런웨이

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



모델이 28일(현지시간) 파리 패션 위크 기간 동안 파리에서 열린 ‘여성복 봄여름 2022 컬렉션 쇼’에서 오토링거의 작품을 선보이고 있다.

AFP 연합뉴스

페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

“기저귀 차림으로 도로 뛰어든 2살 남아”…손

미국에서 기저귀 차림으로 한밤 중 도로에 뛰어든 2세 남아가 위기의 순간을 넘겼다.27일 해외 온라인 커뮤니티 등에는 최근 미국…

스타요즘

방송

톡톡영상

영화

뮤직

사건&이슈