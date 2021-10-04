연합뉴스

서울en

[서울포토] ‘에펠탑을 압도한’ 앰버 허드의 런웨이





미국 여배우 앰버 허드가 23일(현지시간) 파리 트로카데로에서 열린 파리 패션 위크 봄-여름 2022 기성복 컬렉션 쇼 중 로레알의 작품을 선보이고 있다.

AFP 연합뉴스

