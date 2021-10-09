연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[서울포토] ‘블랙이 휩쓴’ 레드카펫

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



배우 밀레나 스미트(왼쪽)와 페넬로페 크루즈가 8일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 앨리스 툴리 홀에서 열린 ‘제59회 뉴욕 영화제’ 폐막 ‘Parallel Mothers’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

AP 연합뉴스

페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

“상사가 아내 성폭행” 폭로…‘알라븅’ 문자

노인복지센터에서 사회복지사로 일하는 아내가 복지센터 대표로부터 성폭행당했다는 청원을 바탕으로 수사를 나선 경찰이 무혐의…

스타요즘

방송

톡톡영상

영화

뮤직

사건&이슈