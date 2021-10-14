[서울포토] ‘과감한 카리스마’

카르쉐 트란이 13일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스에서 열린 ‘하더 데이 폴(The Harder They Fall)’의 특별 상영회에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

US model Leni Olumi Klum arrives for the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix‘s “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, October 13, 2021. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)/2021-10-14 14:10:00/ <연합뉴스

Kelly Rowland arrives at a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Regina King arrives at a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

