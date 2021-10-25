[서울포토] ‘레드카펫 스포트라이트’ 안젤리나 졸리

미국 배우 안젤리나 졸리가 24일(현지시간) 이탈리아 로마에서 열린 제16회 로마 국제영화제 중 영화 ‘이터널스(Eternals)’의 프레젠테이션 위해 레드카펫에 도착해 인터뷰를 하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스

TOPSHOT - US actress Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the film “Eternals” on October 24, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica venue in Rome, during the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)/2021-10-25 16:01:41/ <연합뉴스

epa09544167 US actress Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet for the preasentation of the movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 24 October 2021. The Festa del Cinema di Roma runs from 14 to 24 October 2021. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI/2021-10-25 04:30:34/ <연합뉴스

epa09544234 (L-R) US actress Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt pose on the red carpet for the presentation of the movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 24 October 2021. The Festa del Cinema di Roma runs from 14 to 24 October 2021. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI/2021-10-25 04:52:57/ <연합뉴스

US actress Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (R) for the screening of the film “Eternals” on October 24, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica venue in Rome, during the 16th Rome Film Festival. Zahara Jolie-Pitt (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)/2021-10-25 03:51:49/ <연합뉴스

epa09544291 Argentine film producer Victoria Alonso (L) and US actress Angelina Jolie pose on the red carpet for the presentation of the movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 24 October 2021. The Festa del Cinema di Roma runs from 14 to 24 October 2021. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI/2021-10-25 05:02:08/ <연합뉴스

epa09544308 (L-R) Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Chloe Zhao and Gemma Chan pose on the red carpet for the presentation of the movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 24 October 2021. The Festa del Cinema di Roma runs from 14 to 24 October 2021. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI/2021-10-25 05:05:49/ <연합뉴스