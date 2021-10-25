연합뉴스

서울en

[서울포토] ‘레드카펫 스포트라이트’ 안젤리나 졸리

미국 배우 안젤리나 졸리가 24일(현지시간) 이탈리아 로마에서 열린 제16회 로마 국제영화제 중 영화 ‘이터널스(Eternals)’의 프레젠테이션 위해 레드카펫에 도착해 인터뷰를 하고 있다.

EPA 연합뉴스

