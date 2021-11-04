연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[서울포토] ‘블링블링 레드유혹’ 갤 가돗

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



이스라엘 배우 갤 가돗이 3일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스의 LA 라이브에서 열린 영화 ‘레드 노티스(Red Notice)’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

EPA 연합뉴스

페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

“성매매녀 도망갔다”…알몸으로 모텔 휘젓고

모텔에서 샤워를 하는 사이 불법 성매매 여성이 도망가자 나체 상태로 모텔 복도를 돌아다니고 난동을 부린 20대 남성이 벌금형을…

스타요즘

방송

톡톡영상

영화

뮤직

사건&이슈