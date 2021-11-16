연합뉴스

서울en

[서울포토] ‘골드 스타일리쉬’ 케이트 허드슨

케이트 허드슨이 15일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 게티 센터에서 열린 인스타일 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

AP 연합뉴스

