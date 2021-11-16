[서울포토] ‘골드 스타일리쉬’ 케이트 허드슨

케이트 허드슨이 15일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 게티 센터에서 열린 인스타일 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Kate Hudson, left, and Michael Kors arrive at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elle Fanning arrives at the InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Storm Reid arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lana Condor arrives at the InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Phoebe Dynevor arrives at the InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lucy Hale arrives at the InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cindy Crawford arrives at the InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)