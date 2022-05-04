연합뉴스

[서울포토] ‘예술 입은’ 셀럽의 의상들

2일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 메트로폴리탄 미술관에서 ‘인 아메리카: 언 앤솔로지 오브 패션(In America : Anthology of Fashion)’의 테마의 ‘2022 멧 갈라’ 행사가 개최됐다. 

‘멧 갈라’는 뉴욕 메트로폴리탄 미술관의 의상 연구소가 개최하는 자선 모금 행사이며

매년 의상 테마를 선정해 전 세계 셀럽들을 초대한다. 



