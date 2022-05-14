[서울포토] ‘우아한 그녀들’

주디 모하메드(가운데)는 13일(현지시간) 이집트 카이로에서 열린 미스 엘레강스 대회에서 미스 엘레강스로 선정됐다. 11명의 참가자들이 미스 엘레강스 2022라는 타이틀을 놓고 경쟁했다. EPA 연합뉴스

Egypt‘s Miss Elegant candidate models a full length gown during the Miss Elegant contest in Cairo, Egypt, 13 May 2022. Eleven Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Elegant 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

Egypt‘s Miss Elegant candidates model full length gowns during the Miss Elegant contest in Cairo, Egypt, 13 May 2022. Eleven Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Elegant 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

Egyptian contestants during the Miss Elegant contest in Cairo, Egypt, 13 May 2022. Eleven Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Elegant 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

