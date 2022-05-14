연합뉴스

서울en

[서울포토] ‘우아한 그녀들’

13일(현지시간) 이집트 카이로에서 미스 엘레강스 대회가 개최됐다.

미스 엘레강스 2022로 주디 모하메드가 선정됐다.

이번 대회에서는 11명의 참가자들이 미스 엘레강스 2022라는 타이틀을 놓고 경쟁했다.



