[서울포토] 칸국제영화제 레드카펫

미스 프랑스 2021 아만딘 페티트가 17일(현지시간) 제75회 칸 국제영화제 개막을 앞두고 영화 ‘Final Cut (Coupez !)’ 상영에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Mexican actress Patricia Contreras arrives to attend the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez !)” ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
Tallia Storm arrives for the screening of ‘Final Cut (Coupez!)’ and the Opening Ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA 연합뉴스
Frederique Bel poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. AP 연합뉴스
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film “Coupez” (Final Cut) Out of competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022.?Urvashi Rautela arrives. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Katherine Langford poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. AP 연합뉴스
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film “Coupez” (Final Cut) Out of competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022. Lori Harvey poses. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Eva Longoria arrives for the screening of ‘Final Cut (Coupez!)’ and the Opening Ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA 연합뉴스
제75회 칸국제영화제가 17일 오후 7시(현지시간) 프랑스 동남부 휴양도시 칸의 뤼미에르 대극장에서 개막작 상영을 시작으로 12일간의 여정에 들어간다.
세계 3대 영화제 중에서도 최고 권위를 자랑한다는 칸영화제는 앞서 두 차례 행사가 코로나19 팬데믹으로 취소·연기됐다가 3년 만에 정상적으로 치러지게 됐다.
개막작은 2012년 ‘아티스트’로 미국 아카데미 시상식에서 5개 부문을 석권한 미셸 하자나비시우스 감독의 좀비 코미디 ‘파이널 컷’이다.
경쟁 부문에서는 한국영화 ‘헤어질 결심’과 ‘브로커’를 비롯해 스물한 편의 영화가 최고 영예인 황금종려상을 놓고 겨룬다. 한국영화 두 편이 동시에 경쟁부문에 진출하기는 ‘옥자’(봉준호)와 ‘그 후’(홍상수)가 리스트에 이름을 올린 2017년 이후 5년 만이다.