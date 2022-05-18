[서울포토] 칸국제영화제 레드카펫

미스 프랑스 2021 아만딘 페티트가 17일(현지시간) 제75회 칸 국제영화제 개막을 앞두고 영화 ‘Final Cut (Coupez !)’ 상영에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

Mexican actress Patricia Contreras arrives to attend the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez !)” ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스

Tallia Storm arrives for the screening of ‘Final Cut (Coupez!)’ and the Opening Ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA 연합뉴스

Frederique Bel poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. AP 연합뉴스

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film “Coupez” (Final Cut) Out of competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022.?Urvashi Rautela arrives. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Katherine Langford poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. AP 연합뉴스

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film “Coupez” (Final Cut) Out of competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022. Lori Harvey poses. REUTERS 연합뉴스

