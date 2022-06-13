연합뉴스

연합뉴스

[서울포토] 제75회 토니상 시상식

12일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘제75회 토니상 시상식’이 열렸다.

토니상은 미국 연극계의 가장 권위있는 상이다. 방송계에 에미상, 영화계에 오스카상, 음악계에 그래미상이 있듯이 연극계에는 토니상이 있다.

브로드웨이에 올라온 작품 중 우수작들에게 표창하는 상이다. 


