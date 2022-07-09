연합뉴스

[서울포토] 앤 해서웨이 옆 ‘화사의 존재감’

화사는 최근 이탈리아 럭셔리 패션 하우스 발렌티노의 오트 쿠튀르 패션쇼 참석을 위해 출국했다. 

사진은 발렌티노의 오랜 파트너 지안카를로 지암메티(왼쪽)가 8일(현지시간) 이탈리아 로마에서 열린 ‘발렌티노 여성 가을겨울 오트 쿠튀르 2022-23 컬렉션’ 개막에 앞서 앤 해서웨이(왼쪽 두 번째)와 함께 앉아 있다. 



온라인뉴스부
