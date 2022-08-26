연합뉴스

[서울포토] 그녀는 ‘트랄리의 장미’

미스 트랄리(트랄리의 장미) 경쟁자들이 24일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 대회 후 축하행사에서 춤을 추며 밤을 보내고 있다.

전국적으로 방영된 미스 트랄리(트랄리의 장미) 미인대회는 팬들의 열화와 같은 성원으로, 코로나19 대유행으로 인한 2년간의 공백 끝에 트랄리와 아일랜드의 거실로 돌아왔다.

트랄리의 장미축제는 전 세계 아일랜드 동포 사회와 함께 축하하는 국제적인 행사다. 축제는 아름다움 때문에 트랄리의 장미로 불리는 마리아라는 여인의 이름과 같은 19세기 발라드에서 영감을 얻었다.

축제의 일환으로 미스 트랄리를 뽑는 대회도 열린다.

미스 트랄리는 1년 동안 트랄리의 홍보대사를 지내게 된다. TV로 생중계되는 이 선발대회는 100만 명 이상이 시청해 아일랜드에서 가장 인기 있는 프로그램 중 하나다.



