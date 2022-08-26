[서울포토] 그녀는 ‘트랄리의 장미’

미스 트랄리 후보들이 24일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 미인대회 후 열린 축하행사에서 춤을 추며 밤을 보내고 있다. 전국적으로 방영된 미스 트랄리 미인대회는 팬들의 열화와 같은 성원으로 코로나19 대유행으로 인한 2년간의 공백 끝에, 트랄리와 아일랜드의 거실로 돌아왔다. AFP 연합뉴스
웨스트미스의 미스 트랄리 우승자 레이첼 더피(가운데)가 23일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 트랄리 라이브쇼 무대에서 미소를 짓고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Rose of Tralee contestants pose for a selfie photograph in the green room as they prepare for the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)/2022-08-26 13:06:06/ <연합뉴스
Rose of Tralee contestant, Joy Quigley from Wexford poses in the green room before the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스
Supporters cheer on contestants during the Rose of Tralee live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스
Rose of Tralee contestants chat in the green room as they prepare for the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스
lifestyle lRose of Tralee contestant, Eden O‘Connell from Kerry poses for a photograph as she prepares for the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 22, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland’s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스
미스 트랄리(트랄리의 장미) 경쟁자들이 24일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 대회 후 축하행사에서 춤을 추며 밤을 보내고 있다.
전국적으로 방영된 미스 트랄리(트랄리의 장미) 미인대회는 팬들의 열화와 같은 성원으로, 코로나19 대유행으로 인한 2년간의 공백 끝에 트랄리와 아일랜드의 거실로 돌아왔다.
트랄리의 장미축제는 전 세계 아일랜드 동포 사회와 함께 축하하는 국제적인 행사다. 축제는 아름다움 때문에 트랄리의 장미로 불리는 마리아라는 여인의 이름과 같은 19세기 발라드에서 영감을 얻었다.
축제의 일환으로 미스 트랄리를 뽑는 대회도 열린다.
미스 트랄리는 1년 동안 트랄리의 홍보대사를 지내게 된다. TV로 생중계되는 이 선발대회는 100만 명 이상이 시청해 아일랜드에서 가장 인기 있는 프로그램 중 하나다.