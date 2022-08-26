[서울포토] 그녀는 ‘트랄리의 장미’

미스 트랄리 후보들이 24일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 미인대회 후 열린 축하행사에서 춤을 추며 밤을 보내고 있다. 전국적으로 방영된 미스 트랄리 미인대회는 팬들의 열화와 같은 성원으로 코로나19 대유행으로 인한 2년간의 공백 끝에, 트랄리와 아일랜드의 거실로 돌아왔다. AFP 연합뉴스

웨스트미스의 미스 트랄리 우승자 레이첼 더피(가운데)가 23일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 트랄리 라이브쇼 무대에서 미소를 짓고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

웨스트미스의 미스 트랄리 우승자 레이첼 더피(가운데)가 23일(현지시간) 아일랜드 케리주 트랄리에서 열린 트랄리 라이브쇼 무대에서 미소를 짓고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

Rose of Tralee contestants pose for a selfie photograph in the green room as they prepare for the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)/2022-08-26 13:06:06/ <연합뉴스

Rose of Tralee contestant, Joy Quigley from Wexford poses in the green room before the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스

Supporters cheer on contestants during the Rose of Tralee live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스

Rose of Tralee contestants chat in the green room as they prepare for the live show in Tralee Co. Kerry, Ireland on August 23, 2022 - The nationally televised beauty pageant returned to Tralee and Ireland‘s living rooms after a two-year absence following the pandemic to fanfare from its legions of fans. AFP 연합뉴스