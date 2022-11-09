[서울포토] 올해의 매력적인 여성

리타 오라는 8일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 매력적인 여성 시상식에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Grace Chatto poses for photographers upon arrival for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Rochelle Humes poses for photographers upon arrival for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Charithra Chandran poses for photographers upon arrival for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Amelia Dimoldenberg poses for photographers upon arrival for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Trinny Woodall poses for photographers upon arrival for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Kim Cattrall poses for photographers upon arrival for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP 연합뉴스