연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[서울포토] 올해의 매력적인 여성

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



리타 오라는 8일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 글래머 여성 시상식(the Glamour Women of the Year Awards)에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 



온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스