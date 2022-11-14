연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[서울포토] 미스 콜롬비아 2022

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



2022 미스 콜롬비아 대회가 13일(현지시간) 콜롬비아 카르타헤나의 카르타헤나 데 인디 아스 컨벤션 센터에서 열렸다.

이번 대회에는 29명의 후보자가 선발식와 대관식에 참석했다.

미스 콜롬비아 2022로, 아틀란티코주 대표 소피아 오시오 루나(22)가  선정됐다.



온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스