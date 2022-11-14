[서울포토] 미스 콜롬비아 2022

왕관을 차지한 소피아 오시오 루나(22)가 13일(현지시간) 콜롬비아 카르타헤나의 카르타헤나 데 인디아스 컨벤션 센터에서 열린 미스 콜롬비아 2022 대회에서 아틀란티코주 대표해 선발 무대에서 워킹을 하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스

Beauty queen Sofia Osio Luna, 22, representative of the department of Atlantico is crowned as Miss Colombia 2022 at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, in Cartagena, Colombia, 13 November 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

Beauty queen Sofia Osio Luna (R), 22, representative of the department of Atlantico is crowned as Miss Colombia 2022 at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, in Cartagena, Colombia, 13 November 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

Beauty queen Sofia Osio Luna (R), 22, representative of the department of Atlantico is crowned as Miss Colombia 2022 at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, in Cartagena, Colombia, 13 November 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez performs during the election and coronation ceremony during the Miss Colombia 2022 contest at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, in Cartagena, Colombia, 13 November 2022. Sofia Osio Luna, 22, representative of the department of Atlantico, was chosen as Miss Colombia 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

29 candidates participate during the election and coronation ceremony during the Miss Colombia 2022 contest at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, in Cartagena, Colombia, 13 November 2022. Sofia Osio Luna, 22, representative of the department of Atlantico, was chosen as Miss Colombia 2022. EPA 연합뉴스