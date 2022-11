[서울포토] 미스 베네수엘라 2022

Miss Distrito Capital Diana Silva models in a bathing suit during the Miss Venezuela 2022 pageant, whose winner will participate in the Miss Universe 2023 contest, in Caracas, Venezuela November 16, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Miss Distrito Capital Diana Silva models during the Miss Venezuela 2022 pageant, whose winner will participate in the Miss Universe 2023 contest, in Caracas, Venezuela November 16, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Diana Silva reacts after being crowned Miss Venezuela in the Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 November 2022. EPA 연합뉴스

Diana Silva, representing Distrito Capital state, is crowned the winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. AP 뉴시스

Diana Silva, representing Distrito Capital state, is crowned the winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. AP 뉴시스

Diana Silva, representing Distrito Capital state, is crowned the winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Contestants compete in the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Diana Silva, representing Distrito Capital state, is crowned the winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. AP 뉴시스

Diana Silva, representing Distrito Capital state, is crowned the winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Diana Silva, left, representing Distrito Capital state, is crowned the winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Finalists react during the Miss Venezuela 2022 pageant, whose winner will participate in the Miss Universe 2023 contest, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 16, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Andrea Rubio, representing Portuguesa state, is crowned Miss International, and is the second place winner of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Contestants of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant perform, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Contestants of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant perform during the opening number, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Contestants of the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant perform, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Stage hands arrange the dresses of four contestants during the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Contestants pose on stage during the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. AP 연합뉴스