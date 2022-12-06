[서울포토] 패션 어워드 2022

영국 라디오 진행자 마야 자마가 5일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열리는 2022 패션 어워드에 참석해 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

British singer songwriter Rita Ora poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스

Elsa Hosk poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Irina Shayk poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

Model Olivia Arben poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스

British model Olivia Arben arrives for the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 05 December 2022. The gala event raises money to nurture future generations of fashion talents via the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation.EPA 연합뉴스

British actor Lily James poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스

Model Jourdan Dunn poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Hannah Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

British model Lila Grace Moss Hack attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

British model Poppy Delevingne attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI 연합뉴스

Stella Maxwell poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스

British actress Florence Pugh attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스

British model Suki Waterhouse attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스

US model Anna Cleveland arrives for the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 05 December 2022. The gala event raises money to nurture future generations of fashion talents via the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation. EPA 연합뉴스

Actor Tatiana Korsakova poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스

South Korean actor and model Han So-hee poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스