[서울포토] 패션 어워드 2022

영국 라디오 진행자 마야 자마가 5일(현지시간) 영국 런던 로열 앨버트 홀에서 열리는 2022 패션 어워드에 참석해 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 

이 축제 행사는 영국 패션 위원회(BFC) 재단을 통해 미래 세대의 패션 인재를 양성하기 위한 기금을 모금한다.

브리티시 패션 어워드는 영국 패션산업에서 가장 권위 있는 어워드 중 하나로, 샬롯 틸버리가 공식 스폰서로 화제를 모았다.

브리티시 패션 어워드에서는 그해 가장 큰 공헌과 주목 받은 디자이너, 모델 등을 선발하는 것으로 알려져 있으며 작년에는 씨엘이 참석해 눈길을 끌었다.



온라인뉴스팀
