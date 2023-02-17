[포토] 베를린국제영화제 개막식 레드카펫

German influencer Caro Daur poses for photographers as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스

Caro Daur attends the opening gala of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Toni Garrn attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘She Came To Me’ and the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival Berlin ‘Berlinale’, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. AP

Anne Hathaway poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘She Came To Me’ and the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival Berlin ‘Berlinale’, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. AP

German singer Leslie Clio arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스

Ruby O. Fee attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Yvonne Catterfeld attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

British dancer and actress Nikeata Thompson arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스

German actress Fritzi Haberlandt arrives on the red carptet ahead of the opening gala of the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, at the Berlinale Palast theatre at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on February 16, 2023. - The 73rd annual festival, which traditionally has the strongest political focus of the three big European cinema showcases, will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, as well as anti-regime protests in Iran with new feature films and documentaries. AFP 연합뉴스

Aylin Tezel attends the opening gala of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

German actress Johanna Wokalek arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스