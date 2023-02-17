[포토] 베를린국제영화제 개막식 레드카펫

German influencer Caro Daur poses for photographers as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스
Caro Daur attends the opening gala of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Toni Garrn attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
Anne Hathaway poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘She Came To Me’ and the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival Berlin ‘Berlinale’, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. AP
German singer Leslie Clio arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스
Ruby O. Fee attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
Yvonne Catterfeld attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
British dancer and actress Nikeata Thompson arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스
German actress Fritzi Haberlandt arrives on the red carptet ahead of the opening gala of the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, at the Berlinale Palast theatre at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on February 16, 2023. - The 73rd annual festival, which traditionally has the strongest political focus of the three big European cinema showcases, will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, as well as anti-regime protests in Iran with new feature films and documentaries. AFP 연합뉴스
Aylin Tezel attends the opening gala of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
German actress Johanna Wokalek arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film “She Came To Me” presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, that opens the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, on February 16, 2023 in Berlin. AFP 연합뉴스
Kristen Stewart attends the Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
세계 3대 영화제 중 하나인 독일 베를린국제영화제 개막식 레드카펫에 마지막 세대 소속 기후활동가들이 난입해 행사를 방해했다.
다만, 이번 난입이 이뤄졌을 때 베를린영화제 초청객들은 이미 다 개막식장 안으로 들어간 상태여서 레드카펫은 텅 비어있었다고 독일 타게스슈피겔 등은 전했다.
한편 오는 26일까지 열리는 이번 영화제에서는 홍상수 감독의 ‘물 안에서’가 인카운터스(Encounters) 부문에 초청돼 트로피에 도전한다.
이날 개막식에는 개막작인 레베카 밀러 감독의 ‘쉬 케임 투 미’(She came to me)의 주연 배우 앤 해서웨이와 피터 딘클리지 등이 참석했다. 베를린 영화제 기간에는 장편과 단편, 다큐멘터리 등 모든 장르의 영화 400여 편이 선보인다.