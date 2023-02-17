연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] 베를린국제영화제 개막식 레드카펫

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



세계 3대 영화제 중 하나인 독일 베를린국제영화제 개막식 레드카펫에 마지막 세대 소속 기후활동가들이 난입해 행사를 방해했다.

다만, 이번 난입이 이뤄졌을 때 베를린영화제 초청객들은 이미 다 개막식장 안으로 들어간 상태여서 레드카펫은 텅 비어있었다고 독일 타게스슈피겔 등은 전했다.

한편 오는 26일까지 열리는 이번 영화제에서는 홍상수 감독의 ‘물 안에서’가 인카운터스(Encounters) 부문에 초청돼 트로피에 도전한다.

이날 개막식에는 개막작인 레베카 밀러 감독의 ‘쉬 케임 투 미’(She came to me)의 주연 배우 앤 해서웨이와 피터 딘클리지 등이 참석했다. 베를린 영화제 기간에는 장편과 단편, 다큐멘터리 등 모든 장르의 영화 400여 편이 선보인다.


온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스