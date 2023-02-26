[서울포토] 베를린국제영화제 폐막식 레드카펫

중국 배우 판빙빙이 25일(현지시간) 독일 베를린에서 열린 제73회 베를린국제영화제 베를리날레 시상식에 참석하기 위해 도착해서 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (L) and South Korean actress Joo-Young Lee pose on the red carpet poses as they arrive to attend the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
Actors Fan Bingbing and Lee Joo Young arrive to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Chinese actor Fan Bingbing (L) and South Korean actor Joo-Young Lee arrive to attend the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
Actor Lea van Acken arrives to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
German actress Lea van Acken poses on the red carpet ahead the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
(L-R) Angelina Frerk and Aleandra Frerk arrive to attend the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
Guests pose on the red carpet ahead the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
(L-R) Angelina Frerk, Aleandra Frerk and Millane Friesen arrive to attend the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
US actress and Berlinale Jury President Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives to attend the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
Jury member Kristen Stewart arrives to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Actor Eva Habermann arrives to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
프랑스 파리 한복판 세느강 위를 부유하는 정신질환자 주간보호시설을 다룬 다큐멘터리 ‘아다망에서(SUR L’ADAMANT)‘가 베를린국제영화제에서 최우수작품상인 황금곰상을 받았다.
주연상은 양봉장에서 여름방학을 보내며 성정체성에 대해 고민하는 8세 소녀를 연기한 스페인의 8세 아역 배우에게 돌아갔다.
제73회 베를린국제영화제 경쟁부문 심사위원회는 25일(현지시간) 독일 베를린 베를리날레 팔라스트에서 시상식을 열고, 프랑스 니콜라 필베르 감독의 ’아다망에서‘에 최우수작품상인 황금곰상을 수여했다.
크리스틴 스튜어트 심사위원장은 황금곰상 선정 배경에 대해 “무엇이 영화를 영화로 만드는가에 대해 내내 고민하게 만드는 영화였다”면서 “인간 표현의 근본적 필요에 대한 영화예술적 증빙”이라고 말했다.
필베르 감독은 이날 수상소감에서 “우리가 미친 사람들에 대해 갖는 차별적이고 낙인찍는 이미지를 뒤바꿔보려고 시도했다”면서 “그들과 잘 지내지 못한다고 하더라도 적어도 인류애적 차원에서 같은 세상에 사는 사람으로서 차이를 넘어 인식을 할 수 있도록 하고 싶었다”고 말했다.
그는 “가장 미친 사람도 우리가 생각하는 그런 사람은 아니다”라고 강조했다.
아다망에서는 세느강 위를 부유하는 주간보호시설의 정신질환자와 이들을 돌보는 이들을 다룬 다큐멘터리다. 이들은 그림을 그리고, 노래를 부르고, 바느질하면서 서로 함께할 새로운 가능성을 연다.
필베르 감독은 수상작이 발표되자 “당신들 미친 것 아닌가”라고 반문하면서 “지난 40년간 다큐멘터리를 찍으면서 끝없이 인정투쟁을 벌여왔는데 영화예술로서 인정을 받다니 깊이 감동했다”고 덧붙였다.
주연상(은곰상)은 스페인 에스티발리즈 우레솔라 솔라구렌 감독의 영화 ’2만종의 벌들‘에서 양봉장에서 여름방학을 보내며 성정체성에 대해 고민하는 8세 트랜스 소녀를 연기한 8세 아역배우 소피아 오테로가 수상해 눈길을 끌었다. 오테로는 베를린영화제 사상 최연소 수상자다.
소피아는 이날 기자회견에서 “평생을 배우로서 살겠다”고 말했다.
조연상(은곰상)은 독일 크리스티안 호흐호이즐러 감독의 ’밤의 끝까지(Bis ans Ende der Nacht)‘에서 레니역을 연기한 테아 에레가 받았다.
심사위원대상(은곰상)은 독일 크리스티안 페촐트 감독의 ’붉은하늘(Roter Himmel)‘에 돌아갔다. 이 영화는 독일 발트해 연안으로 여행을 떠난 청년 4명의 이야기를 다룬다.
감독상(은곰상)은 프랑스 필립 가렐 감독의 ’르 그랑 샤리옷(Le Grand Chariot)‘이 수상했다.
인카운터스 부문에 초청된 홍상수 감독의 29번째 장편 ’물 안에서‘는 수상에 실패했다.
2020년 신설된 인카운터스는 칸국제영화제의 ’주목할만한 시선‘처럼 새로운 영화적 비전을 담은 작품을 소개하는 섹션이다.
홍 감독은 ’물 안에서‘로 베를린영화제에 4년 연속 초청받았다. 2008년 ’낮과 밤‘, 2017년 ’밤의 해변에서 혼자‘를 포함하면 총 6번째 초청이다.
그는 ’밤의 해변에서 혼자‘(2017.은곰상 여우주연상), ’도망친 여자‘(2020·은곰상 감독상), ’인트로덕션‘(2021·은곰상 각본상), ’소설가의 영화‘(2022·은곰상 심사위원대상)로 총 4번 수상의 영예를 안았지만, 이번에 4년 연속, 5번째 트로피 수상에 실패했다.