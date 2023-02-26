[서울포토] 베를린국제영화제 폐막식 레드카펫

중국 배우 판빙빙이 25일(현지시간) 독일 베를린에서 열린 제73회 베를린국제영화제 베를리날레 시상식에 참석하기 위해 도착해서 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (L) and South Korean actress Joo-Young Lee pose on the red carpet poses as they arrive to attend the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Actors Fan Bingbing and Lee Joo Young arrive to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Chinese actor Fan Bingbing (L) and South Korean actor Joo-Young Lee arrive to attend the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Actor Lea van Acken arrives to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

German actress Lea van Acken poses on the red carpet ahead the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

(L-R) Angelina Frerk and Aleandra Frerk arrive to attend the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Guests pose on the red carpet ahead the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

(L-R) Angelina Frerk, Aleandra Frerk and Millane Friesen arrive to attend the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

US actress and Berlinale Jury President Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives to attend the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Jury member Kristen Stewart arrives to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Actor Eva Habermann arrives to the awards ceremony at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스