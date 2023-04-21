연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] 라틴 아메리칸 뮤직 어워드

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



미국 배우 렐리 헤르난데즈가 20일(현지시간) 미국 네바다주 라스베이거스의 MGM 그랜드 가든 아레나에서 열리는 제8회 라틴 아메리칸 뮤직 어워드에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다.


온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스