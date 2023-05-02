연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] 멧 갈라 레드카펫 깜짝 등장 ‘제니’

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



K팝 간판 걸그룹 ‘블랙핑크’ 멤버 제니가 미국 사교 파티계의 중심으로 통하는 ‘멧 갈라(Met gala)’에 깜짝 등장했다.

1일(현지시간) AP통신 등에 따르면, 제니는 이날 미국 뉴욕에서 메트로폴리탄 미술관 의상연구소가 연 멧 갈라에 참석했다.

‘인간 샤넬’로 불리는 제니는 1990년 샤넬 F/W에 등장한 샤넬 미니 드레스를 입었다. 흰 의상에 검은색 띠와 검정 장갑으로 포인트를 준 의상으로, 고전적이면서 우아한 분위기를 풍겼다.

팝 음악계뿐만 아니라 전 세계 패션 업계 최전선에 있는 제니인 만큼 이날 행사에서도 큰 호응을 얻었다. 최근 블랙핑크가 미국 최대 음악 페스티벌 ‘코첼라 밸리 앤드 아츠 페스티벌’ 헤드라이너로 나서 크게 주목 받았던 터라, 제니가 등장하자 갈라장 열기는 극에 달했다.

멧 갈라는 1948년부터 매년 5월 첫째 주 월요일에 열리는 자선 모금 행사다. 영화 ‘악마는 프라다를 입는다’의 실제 모델인 안나 윈투어 보그 편집장이 1999년부터 맡으면서 규모가 커졌다. 매해 특정 의상 테마를 선정해 전 세계 셀럽들을 초대한다. 멧 갈라는 메트로폴리탄의 메트(Met)와 패션쇼를 가리키는 갈라(Gala)를 합친 것이다.

올해 테마는 ‘칼 라거펠트: 라인 오브 뷰티(Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty)’다. 2019년 세상을 떠난 위대한 패션 디자이너 칼 라거펠트를 기리고 그리워하는 자리다.

K팝 스타를 비롯 국내 스타들도 앞서 여러 번 ‘멧 갈라’에 참석했다. 제니의 블랙핑크 동료인 로제가 2021년 참석하기도 했다.

온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스