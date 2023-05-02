[포토] 멧 갈라 레드카펫 깜짝 등장 ‘제니’

걸그룹 블랙핑크의 멤버 제니가 1일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘칼 라거 벨트 : 라인 오브 뷰티’를 테마로 열린 세계 최대 패션 자선 행사 ‘멧 갈라’(Met Gala)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2023.05.02 뉴욕 AP 뉴시스

걸그룹 블랙핑크의 멤버 제니가 1일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘칼 라거 벨트 : 라인 오브 뷰티’를 테마로 열린 세계 최대 패션 자선 행사 ‘멧 갈라’(Met Gala)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2023.05.02 뉴욕 로이터 연합뉴스

Amber Valletta poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US model Amber Valletta arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is ?Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. AFP 연합뉴스

Amber Valletta attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스

Amanda Seyfried poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Nicole Kidman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Devon Aoki departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스

Aubrey Plaza attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Jessica Chastain arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is ?Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. AFP 연합뉴스

Cardi B departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Irina Shayk departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is ?Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. AFP 연합뉴스

Eileen Gu departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Ashley Graham arrives on the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스

Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP

Whitney Peak poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스

Lily Collins arrives on the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스

Erykah Badu attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP