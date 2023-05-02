[포토] 멧 갈라 레드카펫 깜짝 등장 ‘제니’

걸그룹 블랙핑크의 멤버 제니가 1일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘칼 라거 벨트 : 라인 오브 뷰티’를 테마로 열린 세계 최대 패션 자선 행사 ‘멧 갈라’(Met Gala)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2023.05.02 뉴욕 AP 뉴시스
걸그룹 블랙핑크의 멤버 제니가 1일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘칼 라거 벨트 : 라인 오브 뷰티’를 테마로 열린 세계 최대 패션 자선 행사 ‘멧 갈라’(Met Gala)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2023.05.02 뉴욕 로이터 연합뉴스
걸그룹 블랙핑크의 멤버 제니가 1일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘칼 라거 벨트 : 라인 오브 뷰티’를 테마로 열린 세계 최대 패션 자선 행사 ‘멧 갈라’(Met Gala)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2023.05.02 뉴욕 AP 뉴시스
Amber Valletta poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
US model Amber Valletta arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is ?Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. AFP 연합뉴스
Amber Valletta attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
Amanda Seyfried poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Amanda Seyfried poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Nicole Kidman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Anne Hathaway arrives at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Devon Aoki departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
Aubrey Plaza attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Jessica Chastain arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is ?Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. AFP 연합뉴스
Cardi B departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Irina Shayk departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is ?Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. AFP 연합뉴스
Eileen Gu departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Ashley Graham arrives on the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스
Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Jessica Chastain arrives on the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스
Whitney Peak poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
Lily Collins arrives on the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2023. The theme of this year’s event is the Met Costume Institute‘s exhibition, ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.‘ EPA 연합뉴스
Erykah Badu attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP
Florence Pugh attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
K팝 간판 걸그룹 ‘블랙핑크’ 멤버 제니가 미국 사교 파티계의 중심으로 통하는 ‘멧 갈라(Met gala)’에 깜짝 등장했다.
1일(현지시간) AP통신 등에 따르면, 제니는 이날 미국 뉴욕에서 메트로폴리탄 미술관 의상연구소가 연 멧 갈라에 참석했다.
‘인간 샤넬’로 불리는 제니는 1990년 샤넬 F/W에 등장한 샤넬 미니 드레스를 입었다. 흰 의상에 검은색 띠와 검정 장갑으로 포인트를 준 의상으로, 고전적이면서 우아한 분위기를 풍겼다.
팝 음악계뿐만 아니라 전 세계 패션 업계 최전선에 있는 제니인 만큼 이날 행사에서도 큰 호응을 얻었다. 최근 블랙핑크가 미국 최대 음악 페스티벌 ‘코첼라 밸리 앤드 아츠 페스티벌’ 헤드라이너로 나서 크게 주목 받았던 터라, 제니가 등장하자 갈라장 열기는 극에 달했다.
멧 갈라는 1948년부터 매년 5월 첫째 주 월요일에 열리는 자선 모금 행사다. 영화 ‘악마는 프라다를 입는다’의 실제 모델인 안나 윈투어 보그 편집장이 1999년부터 맡으면서 규모가 커졌다. 매해 특정 의상 테마를 선정해 전 세계 셀럽들을 초대한다. 멧 갈라는 메트로폴리탄의 메트(Met)와 패션쇼를 가리키는 갈라(Gala)를 합친 것이다.
올해 테마는 ‘칼 라거펠트: 라인 오브 뷰티(Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty)’다. 2019년 세상을 떠난 위대한 패션 디자이너 칼 라거펠트를 기리고 그리워하는 자리다.
K팝 스타를 비롯 국내 스타들도 앞서 여러 번 ‘멧 갈라’에 참석했다. 제니의 블랙핑크 동료인 로제가 2021년 참석하기도 했다.