[포토] ESPY 시상식

UCLA 레전드 FC의 대학 축구 선수 앨리 레모스가 12일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 돌비 극장에서 ESPY 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Coco Jones arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Former professional wrestler Brie Garcia arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Former professional wrestler Nikki Garcia arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Chari Hawkins attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. 게티 AFP 연합뉴스

Olympic track and field and bobsledder Lolo Jones arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Monica McNutt arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

College basketball player Angel Reese, of the Louisiana State University Tigers arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Erin Cahill arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Professional WNBA basketball player Alexis Morris, of the Connecticut Sun arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Katie Austin arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

Professional Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스

MJ Acosta-Ruiz arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스