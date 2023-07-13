연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] ESPY 시상식

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



UCLA 레전드 FC의 대학 축구 선수 앨리 레모스가 12일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 돌비 극장에서 ESPY 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

ESPY 시상식은 미국의 스포츠전문지 ESPN이 매년 올해의 스포츠선수들을 뽑는다.


온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스