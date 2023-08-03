연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] FDCI 인도 쿠튀르 패션 위크

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



모델들이 2일(현지시간) 인도 뉴델리에서 열린 FDCI 인도 쿠튀르 패션위크 마지막 날, 디자이너 라훌 미슈라의 작품을 선보이고 있다.


온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그
TWIG 연예/이슈/라이프

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스