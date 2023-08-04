[포토] 코스타리카 패션위크

연합뉴스

한 모델이 3일(현지시간) 코스타리카 산호세에서 열린 코스타리카 패션위크의 쇼에서 코스타리카 디자이너 카산드라 패리어의 작품을 선보이고 있다.

코스타리카 패션 위크(CRFW)는 2023년 8월 3일부터 5일까지 진행된다.

CRFW는 웹사이트를 통해 ‘자연과 패션 산업’이라는 역사적으로 대립한 두 세계를 통합하고 2023년판에 4500그루의 나무(티켓당 1그루)를 심을 계획“이라고 밝혔다.


