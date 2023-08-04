[포토] 코스타리카 패션위크

A model presents a creation by Costa Rican designer Kasandra Farrier during a show within the Costa Rica Fashion Week in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 August 2023 (issued 04 August 2023). The Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW) runs from 03 to 05 August 2023. Under the slogan ‘Forever Green’ the event aims to ‘promote the best emerging fashion with ecological awareness, uniting two worlds that were historically opposed; Nature and the Fashion industry’ and plans to ‘plant 4500 trees (one tree per ticket) in its 2023 edition’, CRFW says on their website. EPA 연합뉴스