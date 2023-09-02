[포토] 베니스 국제영화제 레드카펫

벨기에 모델 로즈 버트람이 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제80회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중 ‘Finalmente l’alba (Finally Dawn)’ 상영을 위해 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.이 영화는 8월 30일부터 9월 9일까지 진행되는 영화제에서 공식 경쟁(Venezia 80)에 발표된다. EPA 연합뉴스

Belgian model Rose Bertram poses during the red carpet of the movie “Finalmente l‘alba” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film “Finally Dawn” in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Rose Bertram poses. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Belgian model Rose Bertram poses during the red carpet of the movie “Finalmente l‘alba” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of ‘Finalmente l’alba (Finally Dawn)‘ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ’Venezia 80‘ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film “Finally Dawn” in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Model Rose Bertram attends. REUTERS 연합뉴스

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film “Finally Dawn” in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Leonie Hanne attends. REUTERS 연합뉴스

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film “Finally Dawn” in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Leonie Hanne poses. REUTERS 연합뉴스

German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne arrives for the screening of ‘Finalmente l’alba (Finally Dawn)‘ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ’Venezia 80‘ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Leonie Hanne poses on the red carpet of the movie “Finalmente l‘alba” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Leonie Hanne poses on the red carpet of the movie “Finalmente l‘alba” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film “Ferrari” in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2023. Georgia May Jagger poses. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Georgia May Jagger poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Ferrari’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

Spanish model Eugenia Silva arrives for the screening of ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 80’ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Barbara Palvin poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. AP

Barbara Palvin poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. AP 뉴시스

Italian director poses Micaela Ramazzotti poses during the red carpet of the movie “Felicita” presented as part of the Orizzonti selection at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Neelam Gill poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. AP

Cecilia Rodriguez arrives for the screening of ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 80’ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Nina Kolomiitseva poses on the red carpet of the movie “Dogman” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon August 31, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Italian model Marica Pellegrinelli arrives for the screening of ‘Ferrari’ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 31 August 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 80’ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Sateen Besson poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Dogman’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

Alice Pagani poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

Anna Lewandowska poses during the red carpet of the movie “Poor Things” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Italian actor Beatrice Vendramin arrives for the screening of ‘Felicita’ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the Orizzonti Extra section at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Caterina Murino poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. AP

Caterina Murino poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. AP 뉴시스

Italian actress Caterina Murino poses with a dog on the red carpet of the movie “Poor Things” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Israeli model Hofit Golan poses on the red carpet of the movie “Finalmente l‘alba” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

Greta Ferro poses during the red carpet of the movie “Poor Things” presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon September 1, 2023 at Venice Lido. AFP 연합뉴스

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film “Dogman” in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2023. Cast member Grace Palma attends. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Model Madisin Rian arrives for the screening of ‘Poor Things’ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 80’ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A guest arrives for the screening of ‘Finalmente l’alba (Finally Dawn)‘ during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented in the official competition ’Venezia 80‘ at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스