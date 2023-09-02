연합뉴스

[포토] 베니스 국제영화제 레드카펫

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



벨기에 모델 로즈 버트람이 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제80회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중 ‘Finalmente l’alba (Finally Dawn)’ 상영을 위해 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

이 영화는 8월 30일부터 9월 9일까지 진행되는 영화제에서 공식 경쟁(Venezia 80)에 발표된다.

세계 3대 영화제 중 하나인 베니스 국제영화제가 막을 올렸다.

80회를 맞은 베니스 영화제지만 미국배우조합의 파업과 영화제 불참 여파로 예년보다 작은 규모로 진행된다.


