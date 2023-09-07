연합뉴스

서울en

[포토] 빅토리아 시크릿 월드 투어 레드카펫

루르데스 레온(Lourdes Leon)이 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 맨해튼 센터에서 열린 빅토리아 시크릿 월드 투어 레드카펫에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.


온라인뉴스팀
