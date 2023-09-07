[포토] 빅토리아 시크릿 월드 투어 레드카펫

Lourdes Leon attends the red carpet for Victoria‘s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Lourdes Leon attends the Victoria‘s Secret “The Tour ’23” New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스

US model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Victoria‘s Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria’s Secret The Tour ‘23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

epa10845394 Emily Ratajkowski attends the red carpet for Victoria‘s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Victoria‘s Secret “The Tour ’23” New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스

Candice Swanepoel attends the red carpet for Victoria‘s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Candice Swanepoel attends the red carpet for Victoria‘s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the red carpet for Victoria‘s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the red carpet for Victoria‘s Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA, 06 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

US actress Laura Harrier attends the Victoria‘s Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria’s Secret The Tour ‘23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

US Youtuber Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou attends the Victoria‘s Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria’s Secret The Tour ‘23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Winnie Harlow attends the Victoria‘s Secret “The Tour ’23” New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in New York. AP 연합뉴스

Imaan Hammam attends the Victoria‘s Secret “The Tour ’23” New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in New York. AP

Jamie Chung attends the Victoria‘s Secret “The Tour ’23” New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in New York. AP 연합뉴스

Adriana Lima attends the Victoria‘s Secret “The Tour ’23” New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스