[포토] 박보영의 토론토 국제영화제 레드카펫

배우 박보영이 10일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토에서 열린 토론토 국제영화제(TIFF)에서 열린 ‘콘크리트 유토피아’ 북미 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스

Cast member Park Ji-hu attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Cast member Park Ji-hu attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. 로이터 연합뉴스

Pardis Saremi poses for photos on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of “Hell of a Summer” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Pardis Saremi attends the “Hell of a Summer” Premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

Pardis Saremi, left, and Krista Nazaire pose for photos on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of “Hell of a Summer” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

Cast member Krista Nazaire attends the world premiere of “Hell of a Summer” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. 로이터 연합뉴스

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Julia Doyle attends the “Hell of a Summer” Premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

Cast member Julia Doyle attends the world premiere of “Hell of a Summer” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. 로이터 연합뉴스

US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the premiere of “Daddio” during the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 10, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Camila Morrone is photographed on the red carpet of the TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

Canadian actress Rebecca Liddiard arrives for the screening of the movie ?Seven Veils? during the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, 10 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

Cast member Maia Jae Bastidas poses during the world premiere of “Seven Veils” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Cast member Park Seo-joon attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Cast member Park Seo-joon interacts with fans during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. 로이터 연합뉴스

Cast member Lee Byung-hun attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Lee Byung-hun, Park Ji-hoo, Um Tae-hwa, Park Bo-young, and Park Seo-joon pose during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Cast members Lee Byung-hun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Bo-young, and Park Seo-joon pose during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스