[포토] 박보영의 토론토 국제영화제 레드카펫

배우 박보영이 10일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토에서 열린 토론토 국제영화제(TIFF)에서 열린 ‘콘크리트 유토피아’ 북미 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
Cast member Park Ji-hu attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Pardis Saremi poses for photos on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of “Hell of a Summer” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
Pardis Saremi, left, and Krista Nazaire pose for photos on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of “Hell of a Summer” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Julia Doyle attends the “Hell of a Summer” Premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the premiere of “Daddio” during the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 10, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
Camila Morrone is photographed on the red carpet of the TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
Canadian actress Rebecca Liddiard arrives for the screening of the movie ?Seven Veils? during the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, 10 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
Cast member Maia Jae Bastidas poses during the world premiere of “Seven Veils” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Cast member Park Seo-joon attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Cast member Park Seo-joon interacts with fans during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. 로이터 연합뉴스
Cast member Lee Byung-hun attends the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Lee Byung-hun, Park Ji-hoo, Um Tae-hwa, Park Bo-young, and Park Seo-joon pose during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Cast members Lee Byung-hun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Bo-young, and Park Seo-joon pose during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Lee Byung-hun, Park Ji-hoo, Um Tae-hwa, Park Bo-young, and Park Seo-joon pose for a selfie during the North American premiere of “Concrete Utopia” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2023. 로이터 연합뉴스
제48회 토론토 국제영화제 갈라 프리젠테이션 섹션에 초청된 영화 ‘콘크리트 유토피아’(감독 엄태화)가 미국 매체 포브스의 ‘2023 토론토 국제영화제에서 가장 기대되는 작품’ 하나로 선정됐다.
최근 포브스는 ‘콘크리트 유토피아’를 포함해 ‘제48회 토론토 국제영화제에 초청된 기대작 10편’(The 10 Most Anticipated Movies At TIFF 2023)을 선정했다.
영화제를 대표하는 영화 중 하나로 ‘콘크리트 유토피아’를 꼽으며 “이 영화의 핵심은 포스트 아포칼립스적 상황을 넘어 사회, 신뢰, 그리고 인간 본성에 대해 다룬다는 점”이라고 소개했다. 또한 “관객들이 가지고 있던 신념, 편견, 인류 문명의 구조 자체에 대한 맞서도록 도전”하게 만드는 영화라고 평가했다.
메트로 스타일은 ‘콘크리트 유토피아’를 ‘2024년 아카데미 시상식 국제장편영화 부문 한국 대표작’으로 소개하며 “겉은 눈을 떼지 못하게 하는 강한 액션 스릴러지만, 그 안에는 사회 현상을 비판하는 심리적인 드라마도 갖췄다”고 설명했다. 이어 무거운 주제에 블랙 코미지적 요소를 가미했다며 영화를 봐야 하는 이유를 꼽았다.
‘콘크리트 유토피아’는 대지진으로 폐허가 되어 버린 서울, 유일하게 남은 황궁 아파트로 생존자들이 모여들며 시작되는 이야기를 그린 재난 드라마로, 368만명 이상의 관객을 동원하며 흥행 중이다.