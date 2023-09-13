[포토] MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워드

Shakira arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Stray Kids accepts the Best K-Pop award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards “VMA‘s” at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. UPI 연합뉴스

Stray Kids celebrate after receiving the Best K-Pop award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Stray Kids perform during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Dove Cameron poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP 연합뉴스

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Dixie D‘Amelio poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP 뉴시스

US singer and actress Selena Gomez arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Anitta poses with the Best Latin Award for ‘Funk Rave“ at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Madelyn Cline arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Shakira, winner of the video vanguard award and best collaboration for “TQG”, poses in the press toom at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Karol G arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Kaliii arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP 뉴시스

Bebe Rexha arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Audrey Trullinger arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Dixie D‘Amelio attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

Saweetie arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP 연합뉴스

Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Karol G attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US rapper Saweetie arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Rachel Smith attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

US rapper Cardi B arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP

Coco Jones arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP 뉴시스

English singer and songwriter PinkPantheress poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA 연합뉴스