[포토] MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워드

Stray Kids accepts the Best K-Pop award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards “VMA‘s” at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. UPI 연합뉴스
Stray Kids celebrate after receiving the Best K-Pop award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Stray Kids perform during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP
Dove Cameron poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP 연합뉴스
Selena Gomez arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023.
Anitta poses with the Best Latin Award for ‘Funk Rave“ at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
Shakira arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Shakira, winner of the video vanguard award and best collaboration for “TQG”, poses in the press toom at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. AP
그룹 블랙핑크가 미국의 유명 대중음악 시상식인 ‘2023 MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워즈’(VMA)에서 ‘올해의 그룹’ 등 2관왕을 기록했다.
12일(현지 시간) MTV VMA는 공식 홈페이지를 통해 블랙핑크가 ‘올해의 그룹’, ‘베스트 안무’ 등 2개 부문을 수상했다고 밝혔다.
블랙핑크가 K팝 걸그룹 최초로 수상하게 된 ‘올해의 그룹’은 2019년 신설된 분야로, K팝 그룹 등이 시상식 주요 부문 후보에서 제외된다는 비판 여론을 반영해 만들어졌다.
부문이 만들어진 이래 지난해까지 그룹 방탄소년단(BTS)이 4년 연속 수상해왔으며 블랙핑크가 그 뒤를 이어 올해의 주인공이 됐다.
방탄소년단의 정국은 솔로곡 ‘세븐’으로 비욘세, 빌리 아이리시, 두아 리파 등 쟁쟁한 경쟁자들을 제치고 ‘송 오브 서머’의 주인공이 됐다.
정국은 지난해 찰리 푸스와의 협업곡 ‘레프트 앤드 라이트’(Left and Right)로 한국 솔로 가수 최초로 이 부문 후보로 오른 데 이어 이번에 처음으로 수상까지 하게 되는 쾌거를 이루게 됐다.
앞서 정국은 2021년 BTS 단체곡 ‘버터’로 이 부문에서 수상한 바 있다.
정국과 블랙핑크는 이날 미국 뉴저지 푸르덴셜 센터에서 열린 시상식에는 참석하지 않았다.
올해 ‘베스트 K팝’ 수상자로는 그룹 스트레이 키즈가 호명됐다.
정규 3집 타이틀곡 ‘특’으로 에스파, 세븐틴, 블랙핑크, 투모로우바이투게더 등을 제치고 수상하게 된 스트레이 키즈는 “커리어를 시작한 이래 음악을 직접 만들어왔고 그래서 더욱 수상이 저희에게 큰 의미가 있다”며 “보여줄 것이 정말 많으니 스트레이 키즈의 미래를 기대해 달라”고 소감을 말했다.
투모로우바이투게더는 이날 본 행사 전 열린 레드카펫 행사에서 수여된 ‘올해의 푸시 퍼포먼스’ 부문을 받았다.
‘올해의 푸시 퍼포먼스’는 MTV가 매달 한 아티스트를 선정해 인터뷰 콘텐츠 등을 공개하는 ‘MTV 푸시’ 캠페인에 선정됐던 아티스트 중 최고의 한 명을 선정하는 분야다.
올해 MTV VMA 시상식에 처음 참석한 TXT는 “‘MTV 푸시’를 통해 우리의 음악을 많은 사람에게 보여주고 싶었는데, 이 상은 우리가 그것을 해냈다는 의미”라며 “영원히 기억될 밤”이라고 소감을 말했다.
투모로우바이투게더와 스트레이 키즈는 이번 시상식에서 퍼포머로 선정돼 무대를 꾸몄다.
투모로우바이투게더는 역대 K팝 그룹 중 데뷔 후 최단기간인 4년 만에 MTV VMA 무대에 입성하게 됐다.
투모로우바이투게더는 브라질의 팝스타 아니타와 함께 신곡 ‘백 포 모어’(Back for More) 무대를 최초로 공개했으며, 스트레이 키즈는 ‘베스트 K팝’ 상을 안겨준 ‘특’ 무대를 미국 현지 방송을 통해서는 처음으로 선보였다.