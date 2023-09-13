연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워드

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



그룹 블랙핑크가 미국의 유명 대중음악 시상식인 ‘2023 MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워즈’(VMA)에서 ‘올해의 그룹’ 등 2관왕을 기록했다.

12일(현지 시간) MTV VMA는 공식 홈페이지를 통해 블랙핑크가 ‘올해의 그룹’, ‘베스트 안무’ 등 2개 부문을 수상했다고 밝혔다.

블랙핑크가 K팝 걸그룹 최초로 수상하게 된 ‘올해의 그룹’은 2019년 신설된 분야로, K팝 그룹 등이 시상식 주요 부문 후보에서 제외된다는 비판 여론을 반영해 만들어졌다.

부문이 만들어진 이래 지난해까지 그룹 방탄소년단(BTS)이 4년 연속 수상해왔으며 블랙핑크가 그 뒤를 이어 올해의 주인공이 됐다.

방탄소년단의 정국은 솔로곡 ‘세븐’으로 비욘세, 빌리 아이리시, 두아 리파 등 쟁쟁한 경쟁자들을 제치고 ‘송 오브 서머’의 주인공이 됐다.

정국은 지난해 찰리 푸스와의 협업곡 ‘레프트 앤드 라이트’(Left and Right)로 한국 솔로 가수 최초로 이 부문 후보로 오른 데 이어 이번에 처음으로 수상까지 하게 되는 쾌거를 이루게 됐다.

앞서 정국은 2021년 BTS 단체곡 ‘버터’로 이 부문에서 수상한 바 있다.

정국과 블랙핑크는 이날 미국 뉴저지 푸르덴셜 센터에서 열린 시상식에는 참석하지 않았다.

올해 ‘베스트 K팝’ 수상자로는 그룹 스트레이 키즈가 호명됐다.

정규 3집 타이틀곡 ‘특’으로 에스파, 세븐틴, 블랙핑크, 투모로우바이투게더 등을 제치고 수상하게 된 스트레이 키즈는 “커리어를 시작한 이래 음악을 직접 만들어왔고 그래서 더욱 수상이 저희에게 큰 의미가 있다”며 “보여줄 것이 정말 많으니 스트레이 키즈의 미래를 기대해 달라”고 소감을 말했다.

투모로우바이투게더는 이날 본 행사 전 열린 레드카펫 행사에서 수여된 ‘올해의 푸시 퍼포먼스’ 부문을 받았다.

‘올해의 푸시 퍼포먼스’는 MTV가 매달 한 아티스트를 선정해 인터뷰 콘텐츠 등을 공개하는 ‘MTV 푸시’ 캠페인에 선정됐던 아티스트 중 최고의 한 명을 선정하는 분야다.

올해 MTV VMA 시상식에 처음 참석한 TXT는 “‘MTV 푸시’를 통해 우리의 음악을 많은 사람에게 보여주고 싶었는데, 이 상은 우리가 그것을 해냈다는 의미”라며 “영원히 기억될 밤”이라고 소감을 말했다.

투모로우바이투게더와 스트레이 키즈는 이번 시상식에서 퍼포머로 선정돼 무대를 꾸몄다.

투모로우바이투게더는 역대 K팝 그룹 중 데뷔 후 최단기간인 4년 만에 MTV VMA 무대에 입성하게 됐다.

투모로우바이투게더는 브라질의 팝스타 아니타와 함께 신곡 ‘백 포 모어’(Back for More) 무대를 최초로 공개했으며, 스트레이 키즈는 ‘베스트 K팝’ 상을 안겨준 ‘특’ 무대를 미국 현지 방송을 통해서는 처음으로 선보였다.

온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그
TWIG 연예/이슈/라이프

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스