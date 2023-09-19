[포토] 모래 위 비치발리볼 치어리더 응원

NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스
NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스
NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 연합뉴스
NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스
NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스
비치발리볼 치어리더들이 19일(현지시간) 중국 저장성 닝보에서 열린 제19회 아시안게임 남자 비치발리볼 예선전에서 공연을 하고 있다.