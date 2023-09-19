[포토] 모래 위 비치발리볼 치어리더 응원

NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스

NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스

NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 연합뉴스

NINGBO, Sept. 19, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Beach volleyball cheerleaders perform during the men‘s beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. 신화 뉴시스