해외연예 [포토] 아카데미 뮤지엄 갈라 레드카펫 입력 :2023-12-04 15:00:18 수정 :2023-12-04 15:00:18 1/ 10 켄달 제너가 3일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스 아카데미 영화 박물관에서 열리는 제3회 아카데미 박물관 축제(the third annual Academy Museum gala)에 참석해 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스 SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Kendall Jenner attends the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 3, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스 Addison Rae attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Salma Hayek attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty AFP 연합뉴스 Dua Lipa attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스 Rachel Zegler attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP Hari Nef attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스 Cara Delevingne attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP 뉴시스 Deepika Padukone attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스 US actress Christina Ricci attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스 온라인뉴스팀