해외연예 [포토] 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫 입력 :2024-02-05 15:29:00 수정 :2024-02-05 15:40:01 1/ 10 미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스 미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스 Tyla poses in the press room with the award for best african music performance for “Make Me Water” during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP Tessa Brooks arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP US media personality Paris Hilton arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 03 February 2024. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards honoring the best recordings, compositions, and artists will take place on 04 February 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 Paris Hilton attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스 US model Haley Kalil arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty AFP 연합뉴스 US singer-songwriter Roy Keisha Rockette arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 US singer Charlotte Lawrence arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 스위프트는 그래미 ‘올해의 앨범’ 상을 4번째 수상했다. 온라인뉴스팀