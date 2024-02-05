기사 검색

해외연예

[포토] 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫

입력 :2024-02-05 15:29:00
수정 :2024-02-05 15:40:01
이전 기사이미지
다음 기사이미지
1/ 10
미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
Tyla poses in the press room with the award for best african music performance for “Make Me Water” during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP
Tyla poses in the press room with the award for best african music performance for “Make Me Water” during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP
Tessa Brooks arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP
Tessa Brooks arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP
US media personality Paris Hilton arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 03 February 2024. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards honoring the best recordings, compositions, and artists will take place on 04 February 2024. EPA 연합뉴스
US media personality Paris Hilton arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 03 February 2024. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards honoring the best recordings, compositions, and artists will take place on 04 February 2024. EPA 연합뉴스
Paris Hilton attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스
Paris Hilton attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스
US model Haley Kalil arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
US model Haley Kalil arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
US singer-songwriter Roy Keisha Rockette arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
US singer-songwriter Roy Keisha Rockette arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
US singer Charlotte Lawrence arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
US singer Charlotte Lawrence arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식에서 ‘올해의 앨범’ 상을 받있다.

스위프트는 그래미 ‘올해의 앨범’ 상을 4번째 수상했다.


온라인뉴스팀
인기기사
오정연, 환상적인 복근 ‘명품 몸매’
파리 패션위크
니콜 키드먼 ‘파격 옆트임 드레스’
‘이강인 열애설♥’ 이나은 ‘축하받을 소식’ 전해졌다

‘이강인 열애설♥’ 이나은 ‘축하받을 소식’ 전해졌다
“죄 저질렀다”…눈물 쏟은 미노이, SNS에 의미심장 글

“죄 저질렀다”…눈물 쏟은 미노이, SNS에 의미심장 글
“‘돈값’ 해야죠”…영화 개봉 앞두고 ‘배우 출연료’ 꺼낸 여배우

“‘돈값’ 해야죠”…영화 개봉 앞두고 ‘배우 출연료’ 꺼낸 여배우
모텔서 숨진 생후 49일 쌍둥이 아기…20대 엄마는 침묵

모텔서 숨진 생후 49일 쌍둥이 아기…20대 엄마는 침묵
2024년 2월 5일

2024년 2월 5일
‘사람 죽었는데 강아지 안고 멀뚱’ 강남 음주운전 사망사고…영장 신청

‘사람 죽었는데 강아지 안고 멀뚱’ 강남 음주운전 사망사고…영장 신청
주호민 아내 “녹음 잘못이지만…지푸라기 잡는 심정이었다”

주호민 아내 “녹음 잘못이지만…지푸라기 잡는 심정이었다”
성매매 단속하며 ‘찰칵’…여성 알몸 단톡방에 공유한 경찰

성매매 단속하며 ‘찰칵’…여성 알몸 단톡방에 공유한 경찰
음주사고 뒤 개 안은 ‘벤츠녀’는 유명 DJ…피해자 빈소 안 차려져

음주사고 뒤 개 안은 ‘벤츠녀’는 유명 DJ…피해자 빈소 안 차려져
인기 클릭
Weekly Best

  1. 이부진 사장과 팔짱…과감한 인증샷 공개한 아나운서

    이부진 사장과 팔짱…과감한 인증샷 공개한 아나운서

  2. 르세라핌 옆에서 “나도 꽂고 싶다”…성희롱 발언한 男배우

    르세라핌 옆에서 “나도 꽂고 싶다”…성희롱 발언한 男배우

  3. 아이유, 결혼식 축가 부르다 ‘깜짝’…듀엣한 신부 정체

    아이유, 결혼식 축가 부르다 ‘깜짝’…듀엣한 신부 정체

  4. “배우 ○○인데 자리 빼놓으세요”…레스토랑에 갑질한 연예인

    “배우 ○○인데 자리 빼놓으세요”…레스토랑에 갑질한 연예인

  5. 김신록 ‘지옥’ 나체 장면…실제로 벗고 찍었다

    김신록 ‘지옥’ 나체 장면…실제로 벗고 찍었다
베스트 클릭
스타요즘
방송
해외 연예
그래미상 시상식 레드카펫

그래미상 시상식 레드카펫

미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식에서 ‘올해의 앨범’ 상을
“전설을 보냈다”…영화 ‘록키’ 라이벌 칼 웨더스 별세

“전설을 보냈다”…영화 ‘록키’ 라이벌 칼 웨더스 별세

영화 ‘록키’ 시리즈에서 주인공 실베스터 스탤론의 맞수 ‘아폴로 크리드’ 역을 맡았던 할리우드 배우 칼 웨더스가 76세로 별세했다.2일