[포토] 2024 멧 갈라 레드카펫

입력 :2024-05-08 13:46:36
수정 :2024-05-08 14:07:36
에밀리 라타조프스키가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 행사는 멧 코스튬 인스티튜트의 2024년 봄 전시회인 ‘Sleeping Beauties : Reawakening Fashion’으로 5월 10일부터 9월 2일까지 볼 수 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
에밀리 라타조프스키가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스
켄달 제너가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
리타 오라가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ which will take place from 10 May to 02 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스
카롤 지가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
Iris Law arrives at the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ which will be on view from 10 May though 02 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is ?Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. AFP 연합뉴스
Phoebe Dynevor arrives at the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ which will be on view from 10 May though 02 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스
Jessica Biel attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
에밀리 라타조프스키가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.

이번 행사는 멧 코스튬 인스티튜트의 2024년 봄 전시회인 ‘Sleeping Beauties : Reawakening Fashion’으로 5월 10일부터 9월 2일까지 볼 수 있다.


