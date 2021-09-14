[서울포토] 등장으로 압도한 그녀

켄달 제너가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

켄달 제너가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

켄달 제너가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

켄달 제너가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

켄달 제너가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

켄달 제너가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

CL poses on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 13 September 2021. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s first two-part exhibition, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ which opens 18 September 2021, to be followed by ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ which opens 05 May 2022 and both conclude 05 September 2022. EPA/JUSTIN LANE/2021-09-14 12:45:36/ <연합뉴스

Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

US rapper Saweetie arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year‘s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)/2021-09-14 08:43:10/ <연합뉴스

미국 모델 에밀리 라타즈코프스키가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

미국 모델 에밀리 라타즈코프스키가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Megan Fox attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 091321127245/2021-09-14 09:38:26/ <연합뉴스

Lourdes Leon attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 091321127245/2021-09-14 08:55:27/ <연합뉴스

Lourdes Leon attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lourdes Leon attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Irina Shayk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

메리 J 블리지가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Taylor Hill attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Camila Cabello attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

칼리 클로스가 13일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 패션 전시 ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’의 메트로폴리탄미술관 아트 코스튬 인스티튜트 행사의 개막에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 091321127245/2021-09-14 08:00:35/ <연합뉴스

New Zealand singer Lorde arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year‘s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)/2021-09-14 13:25:41/ <연합뉴스

Brazilian model-actress Valentina Sampaio arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year‘s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)/2021-09-14 09:14:40/ <연합뉴스