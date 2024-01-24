기사 검색

[포토] 파리 패션위크

입력 :2024-01-24 13:52:12
수정 :2024-01-24 14:21:22
한 모델이 23일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션위크 기간 동안 프랑스 디자이너 줄리앙 푸르니의 봄·여름 2024 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션의 작품을 선보이고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Models present creations for the Stephane Rolland show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation for the Mamuor Awak Majeng show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation for the Julien Fournie show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation for the Julien Fournie show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
Models present creations for the Mamuor Awak Majeng show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation for the Institut Francais de la Mode fashion school show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 23, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation for the Mamuor Awak Majeng show during the Women‘s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by French designer Julien Fournie during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. EPA 연합뉴스
한 모델이 23일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션위크 기간 동안 프랑스 디자이너 줄리앙 푸르니의 봄·여름 2024 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션의 작품을 선보이고 있다.


