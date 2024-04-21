해외연예 [포토] 플라티노 시상식 레드카펫 입력 :2024-04-21 17:03:36 수정 :2024-04-21 17:03:36 1/ 7 베네수엘라 여배우 겸 발표자인 개비 에스피노가 20일(현지시간) 멕시코 칸쿤에서 열린 플라티노 시상식 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.EPA 연합뉴스 Colombian actress Mabel Moreno poses on the red carpet at the Platino Awards, in Cancun, Mexico, 20 April 2024. The Platino Awards are Ibero-America‘s annual film awards that recognises the best of Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisuals. EPA 연합뉴스 Mexican actress Mar Saura arrives at the Platino Awards ceremony for Ibero-American Cinema at the Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on April 20, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 The Mexican host Galilea Montijo poses on the red carpet at the Platino Awards, in Cancun, Mexico, 20 April 2024. The Platino Awards are Ibero-America‘s annual film awards that recognises the best of Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisuals. EPA 연합뉴스 Spanish actress and model Ana Mena on the red carpet at the Platino Awards, in Cancun, Mexico, 20 April 2024. The Platino Awards are Ibero-America‘s annual film awards that recognises the best of Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisuals. EPA 연합뉴스 Mexican model Sofia Aragon arrives at the Platino Awards ceremony for Ibero-American cinema at Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on April 20, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 Mexican actress and singer Lizeth Selene poses on the red carpet at the Platino Awards, in Cancun, Mexico, 20 April 2024. The Platino Awards are Ibero-America‘s annual film awards that recognises the best of Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisuals. EPA 연합뉴스 플라티노 시상식은 이베로 아메리카의 연례 행사이다.플라티노 시상식는 이베로아메리칸 최고의 영화 및 시청각 작품에서 최고를 가리는 이베로아메리카의 연례 영화상입니다.