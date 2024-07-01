해외연예 [포토] 2024 BET 시상식 입력 :2024-07-01 10:32:50 수정 :2024-07-01 10:58:18 1/ 9 남아프리카 공화국의 가수 겸 작곡가인 타일라가 30일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 피콕 극장에서 열리는 2024 BET 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 남아프리카 공화국의 가수 겸 작곡가인 타일라가 30일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 피콕 극장에서 열리는 2024 BET 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 US rapper Ice Spice arrives at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 June 2024. The BET Awards honor the contributions of Black artists across music, film, sports and philanthropy. EPA 연합뉴스 US rapper Remy Ma arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 US producer Tracey Edmonds arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 US singer Andra Day arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 Musical artist Jhonni Blaze arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 US singer-songwriter Tinashe arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 US rapper Sexyy Red holds money as she arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 BET 어워드는 음악, 영화, 스포츠 및 자선 활동 전반에 걸쳐 공헌한 흑인 예술가들에게 시상한다. 온라인뉴스팀