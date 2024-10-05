기사 검색
해외연예

[포토] 개성만점 런웨이

입력 :2024-10-05 10:59:28
수정 :2024-10-05 11:00:43
모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
Models present creations by POEM during the Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024 at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 October 2024. The Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024 is held from 02 until 06 October 2024 at Siam Paragon under the theme ‘Envision the Future’. EPA 연합뉴스
Models present creations by POEM during the Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024 at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 October 2024. The Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024 is held from 02 until 06 October 2024 at Siam Paragon under the theme ‘Envision the Future’. EPA 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 4, 2024: A runway model showcases items from a collection by the brand Loom by Rodina as part of 2024 Moscow Fashion Week opening at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. The new season is scheduled for October 4 to 9. TASS 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 4, 2024: A runway model showcases items from a collection by the brand Loom by Rodina as part of 2024 Moscow Fashion Week opening at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. The new season is scheduled for October 4 to 9. TASS 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 4, 2024: A runway model showcases items from a collection by the brand Tshegofatso by Design as part of 2024 Moscow Fashion Week opening at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. The new season is scheduled for October 4 to 9. TASS 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 4, 2024: A runway model showcases items from a collection by the brand Tshegofatso by Design as part of 2024 Moscow Fashion Week opening at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. The new season is scheduled for October 4 to 9. TASS 연합뉴스




모델이 4일(현지시간) 태국 방콕의 시암 파라곤 쇼핑몰에서 열린 방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024 중, POEM의 작품을 선보이고 있다.

방콕 국제 패션 위크 2024는 2024년 10월 02일부터 6일까지 시암 파라곤에서 ‘Envision the Future’라는 주제로 개최된다.


