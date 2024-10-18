기사 검색
기사 읽어주기
다시듣기

해외연예

[포토] 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드

입력 :2024-10-18 10:52:20
수정 :2024-10-18 15:20:19
이전 기사이미지
다음 기사이미지
1/ 10
쿠바계 미국인 배우 겸 가수 이사벨라 카스티요가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
쿠바계 미국인 배우 겸 가수 이사벨라 카스티요가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
아르헨티나의 싱어송라이터 라 호아키가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
아르헨티나의 싱어송라이터 라 호아키가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Mexican singer Danna Paola attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
Mexican singer Danna Paola attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
US-Venezuelan actress Alicia Machado attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
US-Venezuelan actress Alicia Machado attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
아르헨티나 배우 스테파니아 로이트만이 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
아르헨티나 배우 스테파니아 로이트만이 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
소셜 미디어 셀럽 발레리아 멜렌데즈가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
소셜 미디어 셀럽 발레리아 멜렌데즈가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
Paola Jara walks the red carpet at the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스
Paola Jara walks the red carpet at the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스
Argentine model Valentina Ferrer attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
Argentine model Valentina Ferrer attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
Alexa Martin walks the red carpet at the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스
Alexa Martin walks the red carpet at the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스
Mexican singer songwriter Majo Aguilar attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
Mexican singer songwriter Majo Aguilar attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스




쿠바계 미국인 배우 겸 가수 이사벨라 카스티요가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다.


온라인뉴스팀
인기기사
BTS 제이홉, ‘감격의 전역 신고’
부산국제영화제 ‘글로벌 OTT 어워즈’
개성만점 런웨이
“9남매가 방 2칸에?” 쏟아진 후원…‘3억’ 들인 새 집 완공

“9남매가 방 2칸에?” 쏟아진 후원…‘3억’ 들인 새 집 완공
“유튜브 보고 연락”…고현정, 아들딸 끌어안은 사진 공개

“유튜브 보고 연락”…고현정, 아들딸 끌어안은 사진 공개
“평소 이상형”…‘흑백요리사’ 중식 여신, 배우와 ‘열애설’

“평소 이상형”…‘흑백요리사’ 중식 여신, 배우와 ‘열애설’
“결혼은 미친 짓…” 강지영 ‘뉴스룸’ 하차 후 해외로 출국

“결혼은 미친 짓…” 강지영 ‘뉴스룸’ 하차 후 해외로 출국
“등산 도와줄 잘생기고 키 큰 대학생 고용합니다” 하이킹 서비스에 난리 난 中

“등산 도와줄 잘생기고 키 큰 대학생 고용합니다” 하이킹 서비스에 난리 난 中
평화의 소녀상에 뽀뽀한 유튜버…이번엔 편의점서 ‘라면 민폐’

평화의 소녀상에 뽀뽀한 유튜버…이번엔 편의점서 ‘라면 민폐’
한강 시각장애 제자의 ‘감동’ 사연…“금일봉까지 놓고 가셨네요”

한강 시각장애 제자의 ‘감동’ 사연…“금일봉까지 놓고 가셨네요”
천하의 백종원도 ‘경악’…소방관 ‘3000원대 부실 급식’ 논란에 결국

천하의 백종원도 ‘경악’…소방관 ‘3000원대 부실 급식’ 논란에 결국
병가 낸 직원 집 찾아가 ‘꾀병’ 점검했던 테슬라…벤츠까지 나섰다는데

병가 낸 직원 집 찾아가 ‘꾀병’ 점검했던 테슬라…벤츠까지 나섰다는데
인기 클릭
Weekly Best

  1. 최양락, 성형수술로 확 달라진 얼굴 “16바늘씩 꿰매”

    최양락, 성형수술로 확 달라진 얼굴 “16바늘씩 꿰매”

  2. 이상아, 전남편 김한석에 분노…“죽일 수도 있어서 이혼했다더라”

    이상아, 전남편 김한석에 분노…“죽일 수도 있어서 이혼했다더라”

  3. 고현정 “하나뿐인 아픈 내 아들”…함께 찍은 사진 올렸다

    고현정 “하나뿐인 아픈 내 아들”…함께 찍은 사진 올렸다

  4. 김병만 “장도연에게 뺨 맞아 고막 터졌다”

    김병만 “장도연에게 뺨 맞아 고막 터졌다”

  5. “너무 예뻐, 첫사랑 같았다”…공유가 한눈에 반한 여배우

    “너무 예뻐, 첫사랑 같았다”…공유가 한눈에 반한 여배우
베스트 클릭
스타요즘
방송
해외 연예
빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드

빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드

쿠바계 미국인 배우 겸 가수 이사벨라 카스티요가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024
31세 축구선수 돌연 사망, 자택서 발견…축구계 발칵

31세 축구선수 돌연 사망, 자택서 발견…축구계 발칵

그리스 축구 대표팀 수비수 조지 볼독(파나티나이코스)이 자택에서 쓰러진 채 발견돼 심폐소생술을 받았지만 결국 31세로 생을 마감했다.그