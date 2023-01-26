[서울포토] 런웨이 작품 세계

모델이 25일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 ‘2023 봄-여름 패션위크’ 기간 동안 장 폴 고티에의 작품을 선보이고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스

A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. AP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for Jean-Paul Gaultier during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on January 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

모델이 25일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션 위크 중, 네덜란드 디자이너 빅토르 호스팅과 롤프 스노렌의 빅토르 롤프 패션 하우스 ‘2023년 봄/여름 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션’ 작품을 선보이고 있다. 오트 쿠튀르 여성 컬렉션의 발표는 23일부터 26일까지 진행된다. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for Viktor & Rolf during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on January 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

TOPSHOT - A model presents a creation for Viktor & Rolf during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week show in Paris on January 25, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for Viktor and Rolf fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women‘s collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

