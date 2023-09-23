연합뉴스

연합뉴스

[포토] 구찌 2024 봄·여름 여성 컬렉션

모델이 22일(현지시간) 이탈리아 밀라노에서 열린 ‘구찌 2024 봄·여름 여성 컬렉션’의 작품을 선보이고 있다.


