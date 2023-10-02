[포토] 고혹적인 켄달 제너의 런웨이

Kendal Jenner presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Kendall Jenner presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Kendall Jenner presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Kendall Jenner presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Kendall Jenner wears a creation for the L‘Oreal Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Paris. AP 뉴시스

Kendall Jenner presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US model Kendall Jenner (C) presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

US model Kendall Jenner (C) presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

A model presents creations during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

South Korean model Soo Joo Park presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

South Korean model Soo Joo Park presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

South Korean model Soo Joo Park presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

US actor Eva Longoria (L) presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

US actor Eva Longoria presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Coco Rocha wears a creation for the L‘Oreal Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Paris. AP

Actor and model Larissa Manoela presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

US actress Elle Fanning presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Lola Moreno presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US actress Aja Naomi King presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

French influencer Lea Elui presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Brazilian model Luma Grothe presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Models present creations during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L‘Or?al Paris during the Paris Fashion Week, near Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 01 October 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스

A model presents creations during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

US actress Andie MacDowell presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

A model presents a creation for L‘Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스

Model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스

Model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation during a public show named “Walk Your Worth” organised by French cosmetics group L‘Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스