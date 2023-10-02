연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] 고혹적인 켄달 제너의 런웨이

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



켄달 제너가 1일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리 에펠 탑 근처에서 열린 파리 패션 위크(Paris Fashion Week)기간 중, 로레알 파리 봄/여름 2024 여성복 컬렉션에서 작품을 선보이고 있다.

여성복 컬렉션의 발표는 9월 25일부터 10월 3일까지 진행된다.


온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그
TWIG 연예/이슈/라이프

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스