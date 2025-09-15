기사 검색
[포토] ‘블랙핑크 리사’ 에미상 레드카펫

입력 :2025-09-15 11:21:51
수정 :2025-09-15 11:25:24
블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP
Justine Lupe arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP
Sydney Sweeney poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. 로이터 연합뉴스
American actor Sara Foster arrives for the 77th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2025. The Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EPA 연합뉴스
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP
US actor Hunter Schafer arrives for the 77th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2025. The Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EPA 연합뉴스
Lexi Love arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP
Zuri Hall arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP
블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.

블랙핑크 리사는 HBO 시리즈 ‘화이트 로투스 시즌3’ 출연자로 에미상에 참석했다.

한편 블랙핑크는 완전체로 월드투어를 진행 중이다.


온라인뉴스팀
