[포토] 미스 필리핀 미인대회 2023

왕관을 차지한 안젤리카 로페즈가 28일(현지시간) 필리핀 퀘존시티에서 열린 미스 필리핀 미인대회 2023 대관식에서 무대에 올라 드레스를 입고 포즈를 취하고 있다. 이번 대회에서는 40명의 참가자들이 경쟁했다. 신화 뉴시스

2위 카트리나 앤 존슨이 28일(현지시간) 필리핀 퀘존시티에서 열린 미스 필리핀 미인대회 2023 대관식에서 무대에 올라 드레스를 입고 포즈를 취하고 있다. 이번 대회에서는 40명의 참가자들이 경쟁했다. 신화 뉴시스

한 후보가 28일(현지시간) 필리핀 퀘존시티에서 열린 미스 필리핀 미인대회 2023 무대에 올라 수영복을 입고 포즈를 취하고 있다. 이번 대회에서는 40명의 참가자들이 경쟁했다. 신화 뉴시스

QUEZON CITY, May 29, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Contestants for the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant 2023 are seen on stage during their grand coronation night in Quezon City, the Philippines, May 28, 2023. Forty contestants vied for the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant 2023. 신화 뉴시스

QUEZON CITY, May 29, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Winners wave to audience during the grand coronation night of the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant 2023 in Quezon City, the Philippines, May 28, 2023. Forty contestants vied for the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant 2023. 신화 뉴시스

QUEZON CITY, May 29, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Miss International 2022 Jasmine Selberg (L) crowns Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez (C) on stage during the grand coronation night of the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant 2023 in Quezon City, the Philippines, May 28, 2023. Forty contestants vied for the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant 2023. 신화 뉴시스