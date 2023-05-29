연합뉴스

서울en

  • 전체
  • 방송
  • 뮤직
  • 영화
  • 스타인터뷰
  • 해외연예

검색

[포토] 미스 필리핀 미인대회 2023

폰트 확대 폰트 축소 프린트하기



미스 필리핀 미인대회 2023이 28일(현지시간) 필리핀 퀘존시티에서 열렸다.

이번 대회에서는 40명의 참가자들이 경쟁했고, 안젤리카 로페즈가 왕관을 차지했다.


온라인뉴스팀
페이스북 트위터 카카오스토리 밴드 블로그

스타요즘

방송

영화

뮤직

나우뉴스