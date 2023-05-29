[포토] ‘눈부신’ 칸 레드카펫

다니엘라 코시오가 27일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열리는 제76회 칸 영화제 폐막식에 참석하기 위해 도착해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스

다니엘라 코시오가 27일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열리는 제76회 칸 영화제 폐막식에 참석하기 위해 도착해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 게티 AFP 연합뉴스

다니엘라 코시오가 27일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열리는 제76회 칸 영화제 폐막식에 참석하기 위해 도착해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Eva Longoria attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. UPI 연합뉴스

Eva Longoria attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. UPI 연합뉴스

CANNES, May 28, 2023 (Xinhua) -- U.S. actress Eva Longoria arrives for the closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 27, 2023. 신화 뉴시스

US film director Quentin Tarantino (L) and Israeli singer Daniella Pick arrive for the Closing Ceremony and the screening of the film “Elemental” during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스